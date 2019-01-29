Another Chiefs defensive assistant coach lands with a new team: Matt Nagy’s Bears

Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 29, 2019 04:40 PM

The Chiefs’ overhaul of their defensive coaching staff continues.

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday announced the hiring of Mark DeLeone, who had been the Chiefs’ inside linebackers coach.

DeLeone joins former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, now the Bears’ head coach, on the Chicago staff. DeLeone is the second Chiefs defensive assistant to relocate since defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was fired last week and Steve Spagnuolo was named as his replacement.

DeLeone had been part of Andy Reid’s original Chiefs staff. Last season was his first as inside linebackers coach, the first year the team had split the inside/outside linebacker coaching duties.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith took a similar role with the Green Bay Packers last week.

Spagnuolo is expected to changed the Chiefs’ defensive alignment from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

In another move Tuesday involving a former Chiefs assistant coach, David Culley was hired by the Baltimore Ravens as assistant head coach of receivers/passing coordinator. Culley spent the past two seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach and was a member of Reid’s Chiefs staff from 2013-16.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

