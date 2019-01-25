Chiefs assistant leaves for same post with Green Bay Packers

New Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have at least one vacancy to fill on his staff.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is leaving to join Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in the same job.

Smith spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs, and coached both the outside linebackers and defensive line at different points in his career. Before his stop in Kansas City, Smith was the co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech for three seasons, including the 2014 season where he was the sole defensive coordinator for the final nine games.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Jets in 2010 as a coaching intern and took over the outside linebackers in 2012.

Smith was responsible for developing Dee Ford this season and coaching the outside linebacker to his first Pro Bowl selection.