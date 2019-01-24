Chiefs

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Saints’ Drew Brees are Committee of 101 Award winners

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 24, 2019 12:14 PM

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes honored about Pro Bowl nominations

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Anthony Sherman are honored about being nominated to be on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster, but they and head coach Andy Reid have their sights set on finishing the season and being in the playoffs.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Anthony Sherman are honored about being nominated to be on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster, but they and head coach Andy Reid have their sights set on finishing the season and being in the playoffs.
By

More space will be needed on Patrick Mahomes’ trophy case.

Mahomes and Saints quarterback Drew Brees are the Committee of 101 Award winners as offensive players of the year for the AFC and NFC.

Mahomes finished his first season as a starter with 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 passing yards. Brees completed an NFL-record 74.4 percent of his passes and set a career high in passer rating at 115.7. Both quarterbacks led their teams to conference championship games.

Mahomes has been named the NFL MVP and offensive player of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America, and he and Brees are leading candidates for the AP MVP award that is announced on Feb. 2 at the Super Bowl.

The defensive players of the year are Texans linebacker J.J. Watt and Rams end Aaron Donald. Watt has won the award for the fourth time. Donald has won it three times.

Coaches of the year are the Bears’ Matt Nagy, the former Chiefs assistant, and Frank Reich of the Colts.

The 101 award also will recognize two Chiefs winners: Mahomes as the Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie as the Mack Lee Hill Award winner as the team’s top rookie.

The Committee of 101 Awards is Kansas City’s salute to professional football and the 49th annual event is March 9 at the downtown Marriott. For more information: www.101awards.com.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

vahe-gregorian

vahe-gregorian

for-petes-sake

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  