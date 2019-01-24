Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Saints’ Drew Brees are Committee of 101 Award winners

More space will be needed on Patrick Mahomes’ trophy case.

Mahomes and Saints quarterback Drew Brees are the Committee of 101 Award winners as offensive players of the year for the AFC and NFC.

Mahomes finished his first season as a starter with 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 passing yards. Brees completed an NFL-record 74.4 percent of his passes and set a career high in passer rating at 115.7. Both quarterbacks led their teams to conference championship games.

Mahomes has been named the NFL MVP and offensive player of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America, and he and Brees are leading candidates for the AP MVP award that is announced on Feb. 2 at the Super Bowl.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The defensive players of the year are Texans linebacker J.J. Watt and Rams end Aaron Donald. Watt has won the award for the fourth time. Donald has won it three times.

Coaches of the year are the Bears’ Matt Nagy, the former Chiefs assistant, and Frank Reich of the Colts.

The 101 award also will recognize two Chiefs winners: Mahomes as the Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie as the Mack Lee Hill Award winner as the team’s top rookie.

The Committee of 101 Awards is Kansas City’s salute to professional football and the 49th annual event is March 9 at the downtown Marriott. For more information: www.101awards.com.