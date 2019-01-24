Chiefs’ Travis Kelce giving Super Bowl tickets to Army veteran from Kansas City

The Chiefs fell short of making it to Super Bowl LIII, but one of their players is helping a fan get to the big game.
USAA, a financial services company for military members and their families, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) are working with NFL players to give service members a chance to go to the Super Bowl.
Tight end Travis Kelce chose Army veteran Patrick Benson, a Chiefs fans from Kansas City, who is receiving two tickets to the game.
“Sergeant Patrick Benson first served his country in the Army and now he continues his service by helping fellow veterans as they return home,” Kelce said in news release. “In honor of his service, I am pleased to award, with the help of USAA and the VFW, a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Benson.”
According to a news release, Benson served in the U.S. Army from 1998-2004, and his last assignment was the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Fallujah and Ramadi, Iraq in 2003. He also has received the Bronze Star.
According to its website, War Horses for Veterans provides a “three-day horsemanship and networking experience. Participants will experience the healing power of horses and each other, out on our farm Stilwell, Kansas. The program gives veterans a chance to go out to the country and experience horsemanship, providing an opportunity to clear their minds and take a break from everyday life challenges.”
According to the release, Benson plans to bring his father, Major Larry Benson, who served in the US Army as a doctor in Thailand in the 1970s, to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIII is Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
