Chiefs

Report names Spagnuolo as favorite for Chiefs’ defensive coordinator opening

By Brooke Pryor

January 23, 2019 01:28 PM

Chiefs Andy Reid on the defense and coordinator day after loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comments on the defense and how it was magnified in the final series of plays in AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Reid plans on taking more time in evaluating the coordinators position.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid comments on the defense and how it was magnified in the final series of plays in AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Reid plans on taking more time in evaluating the coordinators position.
By

A reunion could be on its way to Kansas City.

Former Rams and Giants head coach is the frontrunner for the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator opening, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Spagnuolo, 59, worked with Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 1999-2006. Spagnuolo worked as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach while Reid was head coach of the Eagles.

Spagnuolo left the Eagles to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007-08. From there, he was the head coach of the Rams from 2009-11, accruing a record of 10-38. His last head coaching stint came in 2017, when he took over as the Giants’ interim head coach in the wake of Ben McAdoo’s firing. Spagnuolo also spent time as the Giants and Saints’ defensive coordinator.

Reid previously tried to hire Spagnuolo back to the Eagles staff in 2012, but he opted to take the Saints’ defensive coordinator job instead.

In Spagnuolo, the Chiefs would get someone who is incredibly familiar with Reid and someone who would shake up the defensive scheme. Reid’s longtime friend primarily runs a 4-3 defense, which would be a change from Bob Sutton’s 3-4.

Sutton had been Reid’s defensive coordinator since Reid’s arrival in Kansas City in 2013. Sutton was fired on Tuesday.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

sam-mellinger

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

vahe-gregorian

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  