Report names Spagnuolo as favorite for Chiefs’ defensive coordinator opening

A reunion could be on its way to Kansas City.

Former Rams and Giants head coach is the frontrunner for the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator opening, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Giants’ DC and HC Steve Spagnuolo has emerged as the favorite to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, per sources.



Spagnuolo and Andy Reid worked together in Philadelphia, share the same agent and have a mutual respect for each other’s work. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2019

Spagnuolo, 59, worked with Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 1999-2006. Spagnuolo worked as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach while Reid was head coach of the Eagles.

Spagnuolo left the Eagles to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007-08. From there, he was the head coach of the Rams from 2009-11, accruing a record of 10-38. His last head coaching stint came in 2017, when he took over as the Giants’ interim head coach in the wake of Ben McAdoo’s firing. Spagnuolo also spent time as the Giants and Saints’ defensive coordinator.

Reid previously tried to hire Spagnuolo back to the Eagles staff in 2012, but he opted to take the Saints’ defensive coordinator job instead.

In Spagnuolo, the Chiefs would get someone who is incredibly familiar with Reid and someone who would shake up the defensive scheme. Reid’s longtime friend primarily runs a 4-3 defense, which would be a change from Bob Sutton’s 3-4.

Sutton had been Reid’s defensive coordinator since Reid’s arrival in Kansas City in 2013. Sutton was fired on Tuesday.