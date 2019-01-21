Chiefs

Huge TV audience shared pain of Chiefs’ loss in AFC Championship

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 21, 2019 12:40 PM

Bill Belichick praises Patriots win over ‘very good’ Chiefs team

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised his team's 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, calling the Chiefs a "very good" team.
By
Up Next
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised his team's 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, calling the Chiefs a "very good" team.
By

The AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium drew a huge TV audience and Kansas City reinforced its position as one of the NFL’s top local markets.

The Patriots’ victory over the Chiefs drew a 31.2 overnight national rating on CBS, the highest for an NFL conference title game in three years. It was the sixth-highest rating for any NFL game excluding the Super Bowl in the last two decades.

Kansas City led local markets with a 60.1 rating, the highest local rating for a conference championship game since 2010.

The mark was about the same as the Royals’ World Series-clinching Game 5 triumph over the Mets in 2015 (60.0).

The Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game on Fox drew a 27.1 national rating.

Both games provided compelling content with the Patriots and Rams winning in overtime. The Super Bowl on Feb. 3 will be broadcast by CBS. The Patriots opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite to win their sixth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  