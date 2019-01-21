Huge TV audience shared pain of Chiefs’ loss in AFC Championship

The AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium drew a huge TV audience and Kansas City reinforced its position as one of the NFL’s top local markets.

The Patriots’ victory over the Chiefs drew a 31.2 overnight national rating on CBS, the highest for an NFL conference title game in three years. It was the sixth-highest rating for any NFL game excluding the Super Bowl in the last two decades.

Kansas City led local markets with a 60.1 rating, the highest local rating for a conference championship game since 2010.

The mark was about the same as the Royals’ World Series-clinching Game 5 triumph over the Mets in 2015 (60.0).

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Rams-Saints NFC Championship Game on Fox drew a 27.1 national rating.

Both games provided compelling content with the Patriots and Rams winning in overtime. The Super Bowl on Feb. 3 will be broadcast by CBS. The Patriots opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite to win their sixth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.