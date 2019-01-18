Key to victory: Chiefs must learn from their mistakes in Week 6 loss to Patriots

The Chiefs need one win to earn a berth in the Super Bowl, and they can get it at home in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. However, they’ll need to go through the reigning dynasty in the NFL in the midst of one of the most successful runs in professional sports history in the New England Patriots.

Here are the keys to the Chiefs coming away with a win and a trip to Atlanta, Ga.

1. Contain Rob Gronkowski for the entire game

The Patriots’ tight end dashed the Chiefs hopes of victory during the regular season clash in Massachusetts. Gronkowski caught three passes for 97 yards in that game, and two of those catches came within the final four minutes of the game. Gronkowski, now in his ninth season, has become a trusted target of quarterback Tom Brady. The Chiefs will play without rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (ankle injury), who became a go-to player in passing situations midway through the season.

2. Mahomes must be patient

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t afford to force throws against the Patriots. He did so in the first half of their regular-season meeting. He threw two first-half interceptions and his team trailed 24-9 at halftime before rallying and ultimately losing 43-40. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second half of that game, and the Chiefs scored on 5 of 6 second-half possessions. Giving the Patriots a significant lead early could prove too much for the Chiefs to overcome.

3. Win the special teams battle

One of the best weapons against the Patriots and Tom Brady will likely come in the form of field position. The Chiefs defense has played very well in recent weeks, particularly in comparison to earlier in the season, but that unit has been susceptible to long drives throughout the season. The Patriots are coming off of a win over the Los Angeles Chargers that included six drives of 57 yards or more. They also held the ball for 38 minutes, 20 seconds. A kick return played a key part in the Chiefs’ rally in Week 6. A return, blocked punt, or turnover forced could swing momentum and/or flip the field position.

4. Get explosive plays from Travis Kelce

The Patriots did an admirable job of containing and playing physically against All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. During the Week 6 game between the teams, Kelce caught just 5 passes on 9 targets. He finished that game with 61 yards receiving, and his longest reception went for 17 yards. Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt provided an explosive presence in the passing game with a 67-yard touchdown catch. With Hunt gone, the Chiefs need Kelce to have an impact.

Scheme

Head coach

Bill Belichick is in his 19th season as Patriots head coach, and his 43rd season as a coach in the NFL. He also earned two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. He leads all active coaches in wins, and he’s captured five Super Bowl championships to go with 15 division championships. His career began as a special assistant to Baltimore Colts head coach Ted Marchibroda in 1975. Aside from one season as a wide receivers coach with the Detroit Lions, Belichick has spent his entire career as assistant on defense and/or special teams if not as a head coach. He had a five-year stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991 through 1995.

Offense

Josh McDaniels is in his 15th season with the Patriots, which has spanned two different stints. Similarly to how Andy Reid operates the Chiefs’ offense, McDaniels will use a combination of formations and personnel groups to create matchup advantages. Last season, the Patriots ranked first in offensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). While tight end Rob Gronkowski has lead the team in receiving this season, McDaniels’ offenses have historically utilized the slot receivers like Julian Edelman on bubble screens, quick outs and crossing routes. They’ve also had running backs as perimeter receiving threats depending on their personnel. Spread formations often allow quarterback Tom Brady to get pre-snap reads that allow him to make quick decisions with the football.

Defense

Brian Flores does not have the title of defensive coordinator, but the linebackers coach has called the defensive snaps this season. He reportedly will be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins after this season ends. Flores has run the defense this season after Matt Patricia took over as Detroit’s head coach. Belichick’s teams have featured multiple fronts and different styles during his career as a coordinator and as a head coach. The structure of the Patriots defense varies from week to week as the staff adjusts schemes and game plans for a given opponent. Last season, the Patriots rushed two or three pass rushers more frequently than any other defense in the NFL.