Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill poised to be focal point of Patriots defense

Now, it seems silly to think there was legitimate conversation in October about whether Tyreek Hill qualified as a one of the top wide receivers in the NFL or was simply a special-teams standout who used his outstanding speed on gadget plays on offense.

The fastest player in the NFL and the closest thing in the league to Allen Iverson in regard to breaking opponents ankles on a consistent basis, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hill set the Chiefs franchise record for receiving yards in a season with 1,479 yards and tied the team record for 100-yard receiving games (six) in a season.

“I just told myself that I want to be more than a return specialist, quote unquote,” Hill said, making quote marks in the air with his fingers. “I just want to be great. I feel like if I get better, this team gets better. The better I am, the better this team is. I’m just going to come in and continue to work. I’m only getting better from here. I’m still young, you know what I’m saying. I feel like I haven’t even reached my prime yet.”

Jaguars outspoken star cornerback Jalen Ramsey opened the door to discuss Hill’s merit as a receiver in October. He definitively stated to the assembled media in Jacksonville that the matchup between him and Hill wasn’t between a Pro Bowl cornerback and receiver.

Last season, Hill made it to the Pro Bowl as a “return specialist,” and Ramsey earned two All-Pro selections. Ramsey made sure to point out that fact, and he repeated his comment with extra emphasis on the words “return specialist” as he asserted the meeting wasn’t a receiver-corner matchup.

This season, Hill ripped that assertion to shreds with the same aggression he’s used to tear holes through secondaries. He earned Pro Bowl honors as a wide receiver as well as All-Pro honors as both a wide receiver and punt returner.

The third-year pro has quickly blossomed into the most dangerous big-play threat in the league. Hill’s resumé already includes 18 plays of at least 50 yards (16 touchdowns), and his 16 touchdowns of 50 yards or more tie him with the great Gale Sayers for the most in NFL history by a player before turning 25.

“Yeah, this guy is just — explosive is an understatement for him,” New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

The Patriots — who square off against the Chiefs on Sunday for the AFC championship — know first-hand what Hill can do to a secondary, and how his speed can alter the complexion of the game in a blink of an eye.

Hill logged seven catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns, one of 75 yards, in the regular-season game against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. All of his touchdowns came in a 31-point second-half performance for the Chiefs.

“He’s got great speed,” Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “You can get your hands on him and he can still run past you. Even when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s hard to tackle, so everybody will have to do their job and play together as a team.”

The Patriots’ defense routinely devises game plans to take away the top threat on an opposing team. They’ll neutralize that option and make an offense function at less than full capacity.

That’s much easier said than done with the Chiefs’ array of options that put a defense in a bind. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined Hill as the first duo to amass more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns apiece.

Sammy Watkins, who has been a top receiver on teams in the past, also returned from injury for the Chiefs to play in last week’s divisional round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Then there’s just the daunting prospect of trying to play press coverage on a fast, quick, explosive receiver who boasts the nickname “cheetah.” Of course, Hill welcomes that challenge.

“I just start smiling immediately, man, I know the ball is coming up man,” Hill said of facing press coverage. “That means I’m going to get the ball. I mean probably not all the time, but it’s a high chance that I may get the ball. You know what I’m saying? That’s always a good time.”