Cartoon Mahomes lays the smack down in Round 1. Next up: Brady, Belichick and the Pats

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s dashing, red-caped superhero, last week dispatched Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts from the NFL playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium with some timely help from his buddies on the Chiefs’ defense.

Next up is Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots.





Mahomes, our curly haired boy wonder, has been nothing short of magnificent all season, and now the Chiefs are one win away from their first Super Bowl in 49 years.

This short, animated feature by The Star’s Neil Nakahodo is the second installment in what we hope will be an ongoing series that continues in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, previews that showdown.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.