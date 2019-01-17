Chiefs

Cartoon Mahomes lays the smack down in Round 1. Next up: Brady, Belichick and the Pats

By Jeff Rosen

January 17, 2019

KC Chiefs Mahomes beats Colts, eyes Patriots

Chiefs superhero quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friends repel Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck in the NFL playoffs. Next up at Arrowhead Stadium: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 AFC Championship Game vs. the New England Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s dashing, red-caped superhero, last week dispatched Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts from the NFL playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium with some timely help from his buddies on the Chiefs’ defense.

Next up is Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots.

Mahomes, our curly haired boy wonder, has been nothing short of magnificent all season, and now the Chiefs are one win away from their first Super Bowl in 49 years.

This short, animated feature by The Star’s Neil Nakahodo is the second installment in what we hope will be an ongoing series that continues in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, previews that showdown.

