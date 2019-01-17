Patrick Mahomes’ home grows by another pit bull

Patrick Mahomes’ family of pets has expanded, sooner than planned.

A pit bull puppy, Silver, will join another pit bull, Steel, as the pets of Chiefs quarterback Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

“It was a joint decision,” Mahomes said before backtracking a bit.

“She definitely wanted it. I was trying to wait until the offseason, but she wanted to get it up here quickly.

“We’ve actually had it for a couple of weeks. It was getting trained and everything. We’ll have it this weekend, introduce him to Steel and hopefully that goes over smoothly.”

Mahomes has said growing up he was afraid of dogs. No more. Steel has belonged to the couple since Mahomes came to Kansas City after the 2017 draft and the dog has its own Instagram account.