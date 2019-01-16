Chiefs-Pats: ‘Bet Against Us’ is New England Patriots’ hype video

Chiefs

The Patriots’ disrespect theme has hit the video airwaves.

The Twitter account of New England wide receiver Julian Eldeman features a 54-second video with the hashtag “BetAgainstUs.”

Most of the video shows Chiefs highlights, plays by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, even an outdated one of former Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali causing a fumble with a strip.

Broadcasters talk over the clips, singing the praises of the Chiefs.

The final 20 seconds show determined looks on the faces of Pats quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The final frame shows a Patriots logo with “Bet Against Us” written inside it.

The video isn’t a response to anything Chiefs coaches or players have said. They’ve been careful in media opportunities to do nothing but praise the AFC’s defending champion.

It’s more likely a reaction to the betting odds. The Chiefs are a three-point favorite. A Tom Brady-led Patriots team hasn’t been an underdog in a game since 2014.

The hype games continue.

