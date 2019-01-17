A mom’s cancer battle and the message from Chiefs’ Eric Berry that lifted up her family

The phone call came on a Sunday. Jay Howell sensed something was awry almost immediately, observing the trembling in his mom’s voice. “I have cancer,” she told him. “It’s lymphoma.”

Howell recalls the way his mind raced after absorbing the news. He hung on every word. But minutes later, he settled on the only glimpse of optimism.

Eric Berry.

As it so happened, Howell had been listening to Kansas City sports talk radio most of the day, and the subject of conversation, like some sort of bizarre coincidence, was the Chiefs’ safety. Berry was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2014, and on this day in February 2017, the radio discussion centered around his long-term contract extension to remain in Kansas City.

“It wasn’t just the fact that he beat it — it seemed like he dominated it,” Howell says. “It was just the right thing to hear at the right time. I was in panic mode and didn’t know what was coming or what was going to happen, so to have Eric Berry as a local hero, it’s what I needed.”

A few weeks later, Howell, 31, and his younger brother were scheduled to make an annual trip to Las Vegas with friends. It was the opening weekend of March Madness. They didn’t want to go. But their mom, Sandy, insisted they not skip it on her account.

Early one morning in Vegas, Howell was walking through the MGM Grand hotel when he passed a recognizable face. It took a second to realize who it was.

It was Eric Berry.

Howell turned around and looked once more to ensure he wasn’t mistaken. The triceps, he says, were a dead giveaway. He ordinarily would have kept walking. But he had a story to tell.

“I walked up to him, and it all just spilled out of me,” Howell says. “I told him all about my mom just learning she had lymphoma a couple of weeks ago.”

Berry responded by asking to borrow Howell’s phone. He opened the video app and recorded a message.

“What’s up, Miss Sandy?” he began. “It’s E.B. Just wanna wish you well. Fight the fight every day. Take it one day at a time.

“Just want to send peace and blessings your way. God bless.”

Howell also got a picture with Berry. After the two shook hands, Howell took a detour from his plans to attend a party. “I spent the rest of the morning crying tears of joy. I was inconsolable in that moment.”

He called his mom as quickly as he could gather his emotions. “Hey, Mom, I’m sending you something. Watch it,” he told her.

Sandy grew up in a Chiefs family. Her parents went to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 1970. She watched the game on TV.

She has always been a fan of Eric Berry. When her son called that day, she was home resting. Her throat was swollen. Her face, mouth and eyes — everything was sore.

For a brief moment, she no longer cared.

“I watched the video, and I just started crying and crying,” she said. “It hurt to cry because I was so swollen, but I just couldn’t help it. It was really touching. It just struck me as so kind.”

Sandy is in remission now. She has been for a year.

She encountered a slightly different fight than Berry — she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Berry had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The path toward recovery would not be identical.

“It was hard to tell my kids I had cancer because I’ve been healthy my whole life,” Sandy says. “So I think when they heard, they were reaching for things, and they found Eric Berry. We knew he had gotten through it, and here he was signing another contract. That was even more comforting to them than it was to me. It’s what they needed.”

Even before his mom’s diagnosis, Jay knew all about Berry’s story. He had long adored the Chiefs’ play-making safety.

He traveled to Atlanta to watch the Chiefs’ road game against the Falcons with a friend in 2016, when Berry, who is from Georgia, made an emotional return home. The previous time Berry had visited Atlanta during the middle of a football season was for chemotherapy treatment at Emory University two years earlier.

Berry shined that day. He returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, and he swung the game when he picked off a two-point conversion and returned it for a score. That was the game-winning play of a 29-28 Chiefs victory.

Jay will be watching the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and even more than most Chiefs fans, he’s hoping Berry is able to play. Berry was on the practice field Wednesday, but it has been a difficult season: Berry has sat out 14 games with a heel injury.

But while others have grown frustrated with Berry’s absence during that time, Jay has remained steadfast in his fandom. He doesn’t like to collect sports jerseys. He feels he’s a bit too old for it.

But he does own one. And he plans to don it Sunday.

Eric Berry. No. 29.