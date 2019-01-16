Chiefs safety Eric Berry back at practice; rookie linebacker O’Daniel still out

After missing the last two games, Chiefs safety Eric Berry was back at practice on Wednesday.

Berry hasn’t practiced since Dec. 28 with a sore heel, and coach Andy Reid didn’t give any indication about his availability to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

“We’re going to take it day-to-day,” Reid said. “He’s going to practice and we’ll just see how he does. He’s improved over the last little bit. We’ll just see how he goes.”





The Chiefs released veteran safety Ron Parker on Tuesday to make room for offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the active roster. But Reid didn’t say Parker’s release meant Berry was playing Sunday.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says no decision on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's availability, and Eric Berry and is still day to day. Chiefs Sammy Watkins feels good ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

“We had to make a move to make a move, so that’s what we wanted,” Reid said. “We appreciate Ron, obviously. He’s one of our guys that’s been here a long time. But we had to make a move there and that’s the move we made.”

While Berry returned to practice, rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel missed all of last week’s practices with a calf contusion.

Everyone else practiced in some capacity, including Duvernay-Tardif and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring).