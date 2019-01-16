Chiefs

Chiefs safety Eric Berry back at practice; rookie linebacker O’Daniel still out

By Brooke Pryor

January 16, 2019 02:22 PM

Chiefs Eric Berry practices for AFC Championship game against Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry practices with the team in preparation for Sunday's January 20, 2019 AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry practices with the team in preparation for Sunday's January 20, 2019 AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

After missing the last two games, Chiefs safety Eric Berry was back at practice on Wednesday.

Berry hasn’t practiced since Dec. 28 with a sore heel, and coach Andy Reid didn’t give any indication about his availability to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

“We’re going to take it day-to-day,” Reid said. “He’s going to practice and we’ll just see how he does. He’s improved over the last little bit. We’ll just see how he goes.”

The Chiefs released veteran safety Ron Parker on Tuesday to make room for offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the active roster. But Reid didn’t say Parker’s release meant Berry was playing Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says no decision on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's availability, and Eric Berry and is still day to day. Chiefs Sammy Watkins feels good ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

By

“We had to make a move to make a move, so that’s what we wanted,” Reid said. “We appreciate Ron, obviously. He’s one of our guys that’s been here a long time. But we had to make a move there and that’s the move we made.”

While Berry returned to practice, rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel missed all of last week’s practices with a calf contusion.

Everyone else practiced in some capacity, including Duvernay-Tardif and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring).

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  