Chiefs’ advantage vs. Colts shrinks with snow, according to Vegas oddsmakers

The weather will be factor Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.





Advantage? The underdog.

The snow has tightened the betting line between the Chiefs and the Colts for their AFC divisional playoff game. After settling between 5-6 points throughout the week, the Chiefs are now favored by 4 points, per ScoresAndOdds.com. It’s typical to see the underdog gain ground when weather is expected to be a significant ingredient in the game.

Kansas City has been blasted by snow for the 24 hours leading to the 3:35 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Arrowhead.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Even more expectantly, the over/under line in Vegas has shrunk. After sitting at 57 combined points just two days ago, the over/under moved to 54 points on Saturday morning. Earlier in the week, bettors were hammering the over, with 79 percent of the action on the high-scoring affair, according to BetOnline. The steady snow flipped their plan.