Chiefs without Eric Berry, Spencer Ware against Colts

The Chiefs won’t have Eric Berry against the Colts on Saturday.

Berry, who’s been active for just two games this season, is inactive for the Chiefs’ divisional playoff game. After missing the regular-season finale against the Raiders, Berry (heel) practiced just once in the week leading up to Saturday’s game. Without Berry, the Chiefs will likely go with a starting safety tandem of Jordan Lucas and Daniel Sorensen.

The Chiefs will also be without running back Spencer Ware, who hasn’t been active since injuring his hamstring against the Ravens. Starting in Ware’s place, Damien Williams has anchored the Chiefs’ run game over the last three games.

While the Chiefs won’t have Ware or Berry, they will return a big piece of the offense in Sammy Watkins. Watkins hasn’t played since the first series against the LA Rams on Nov. 19. Watkins first injured his foot against Cleveland on Nov. 4. Watkins was a limited participant in the three practices leading up to Saturday’s game.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

With Watkins being active, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, a recent addition to the team, is inactive.

For the Colts, safety Malik Hooker is inactive. Hooker has 30 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Chiefs inactives

LB Dorian O’Daniel

S Eric Berry

TE Deon Yelder

OL Jimmy Murray

OL Kahlil McKenzie

RB Spencer Ware

WR Kelvin Benjamin

Colts inactives

Ryan Grant

Malik Hooker

Jonathan Williams

Ahmad Thomas

Le’Raven Clark

Josh Andrews

Tyquan Lewis