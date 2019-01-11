Chiefs

Chiefs-Colts prediction: Homefield edge trumps playoff misery for Kansas City

By Blair Kerkhoff

January 11, 2019 02:36 PM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't looking back at past playoff losses against the Indianapolis Colts, and doesn't plan on holding anything back in his scheming for Saturday's January 12, 2019 playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Colts at Chiefs

When/where: 3:35 p.m.. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-24

The outcome won’t tilt on the Chiefs’ miserable postseason history overall or the Colts’ all-time 4-0 mark in postseason matchups against KC. The important issues from the Chiefs’ perspective are whether Patrick Mahomes can extend the franchise’s best regular season by a quarterback into the postseason, and whether the Chiefs’ defense and their superb pass rush can make superb Colts quarterback Andrew Luck uncomfortable. The Colts looked terrific in last week’s wild-card victory at Houston and have no major weaknesses. Both teams likely will deal with a wet field. In the end, the Chiefs have too much on offense to be denied and should find themselves playing for a trip to the Super Bowl next week.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

