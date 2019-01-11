Chiefs-Colts prediction: Homefield edge trumps playoff misery for Kansas City

Colts at Chiefs

When/where: 3:35 p.m.. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-24

The outcome won’t tilt on the Chiefs’ miserable postseason history overall or the Colts’ all-time 4-0 mark in postseason matchups against KC. The important issues from the Chiefs’ perspective are whether Patrick Mahomes can extend the franchise’s best regular season by a quarterback into the postseason, and whether the Chiefs’ defense and their superb pass rush can make superb Colts quarterback Andrew Luck uncomfortable. The Colts looked terrific in last week’s wild-card victory at Houston and have no major weaknesses. Both teams likely will deal with a wet field. In the end, the Chiefs have too much on offense to be denied and should find themselves playing for a trip to the Super Bowl next week.