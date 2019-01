The call went out. Patrick Mahomes answered.

Since being elevated to the starting quarterback job by Chiefs coach Andy Reid, the curly haired wonder has been nothing but magnificent. This short, animated feature by The Star’s Neil Nakahodo is our homage to where the franchise was, is and appears to be headed with Mahomes in the pocket.

Enjoy.

