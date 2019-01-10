Therapy session with the A-Team: Chiefs playoff woes... Will this year be different?

Nothing that’s happened in the team’s postseason history means anything to the Chiefs’ playoff quest this season.

Yet the past is on the minds of a fan base that has been tortured by postseason failure. The Chiefs, who play host to the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, have lost six straight home playoff games.

They’ve won two postseason games in their history. That matches the New England Patriots … last season.

Oof.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Kansas City Star A-Team talks it out. Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff break down the Chiefs’ playoff woes in this edition of Facebook Live.