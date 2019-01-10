Chiefs

Therapy session with the A-Team: Chiefs playoff woes... Will this year be different?

By Blair Kerkhoff,

Sam Mellinger,

Vahe Gregorian, and

Brooke Pryor

January 10, 2019 08:20 PM

Chiefs vs Colts playoff history with Mellinger, Gregorian and Kerkhoff

A look at the playoff history between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts with Kansas City Star writers Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff, as the two teams prepare to meet on Saturday January 12, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nothing that’s happened in the team’s postseason history means anything to the Chiefs’ playoff quest this season.

Yet the past is on the minds of a fan base that has been tortured by postseason failure. The Chiefs, who play host to the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional-round game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, have lost six straight home playoff games.

They’ve won two postseason games in their history. That matches the New England Patriots … last season.

Oof.

The Kansas City Star A-Team talks it out. Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff break down the Chiefs’ playoff woes in this edition of Facebook Live.

