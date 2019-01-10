Chiefs

Podcast: A-Team previews the Chiefs-Colts playoff game in live episode from Boulevard

By Brooke Pryor,

Lynn Worthy,

Blair Kerkhoff,

Sam Mellinger, and

Vahe Gregorian

January 10, 2019 11:50 AM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated with tackles Mitchell Schwartz (left) and Eric Fisher after throwing a touchdown pass to fullback Anthony Sherman in the Chiefs’ season opener at the L.A. Chargers.
Live from Boulevard: It’s the A-Team.

With the Chiefs’ first playoff week of the season in full swing, the Kansas City Star’s A-Team took the show on the road and recorded this week’s podcast from Boulevard Brewing.

Listen to Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Lynn Worthy break down the Chiefs’ matchup with the Colts and which injured players might be making a return to the field this weekend at Arrowhead.

