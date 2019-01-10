Podcast: A-Team previews the Chiefs-Colts playoff game in live episode from Boulevard

Live from Boulevard: It’s the A-Team.

With the Chiefs’ first playoff week of the season in full swing, the Kansas City Star’s A-Team took the show on the road and recorded this week’s podcast from Boulevard Brewing.

Listen to Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Lynn Worthy break down the Chiefs’ matchup with the Colts and which injured players might be making a return to the field this weekend at Arrowhead.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.