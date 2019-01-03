Former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

The most prolific pass-catching tight end in Chiefs history and one of the best at his position in NFL history, Tony Gonzalez was selected as a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Gonzalez is one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2019 and one of 12 chosen from a list of 102 modern-era nominees announced in September.

The finalists also include three nominees by the hall’s contributors and seniors committees. The senior finalist is former Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson, who also played for the Dallas Texans. The contributor finalists are Pat Bowlen (Denver Broncos owner) and Gil Brandt (Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel).

Gonzalez, who spent 12 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Chiefs, earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, made six All-Pro teams and was chosen to the NFL’s All-Decade Team (2000s). He finished his career with 1,325 receptions, which ranks second in NFL history, to go along with 15,127 receiving yards and 111 touchdowns.

He had 916 receptions for 10,940 yards and 76 touchdown catches as a member of the Chiefs. He holds franchise records for receptions, touchdown receptions and 100-yard games (26).

Gonzalez also owns four of the top five season receiving totals in Chiefs franchise history. Current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took over the top spot with 103 receptions this season to break Gonzalez’s record of 102 set in 2004.

A first-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 1997, Gonzalez went into the team’s Ring of Honor in a ceremony at halftime of the Chiefs’ 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 13.

The other finalists are Isaac Bruce (wide receiver, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams/San Francisco 49ers), Edgerrin James (running back, Indianapolis Colts/Arizona Cardinals/Seattle Seahawks), Ed Reed (safety, Baltimore Ravens/New York Jets/Houston Texans), Steve Atwater (safety, Denver Broncos/New York Jets), Champ Bailey (defensive back, Washington Redskins/Denver Broncos), Ty Law (defensive back, New England Patriots/New York Jets/Kansas City Chiefs/Denver Broncos), John Lynch (safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Denver Broncos),Tony Boselli (tackle Jacksonville Jaguars/Houston Texans), Steve Hutchinson (guard, Seattle Seahawks/Minnesota Vikings/Tennessee Titans), Alan Faneca (guard, Pittsburgh Steelers/New York Jets/Arizona Cardinals) and Kevin Mawae (center/guard, Seattle Seahawks/New York Jets/Tennessee Titans).

The Hall of Fame selection committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta to elect the Class of 2019. Between four and eight new members will be selected.