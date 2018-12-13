Tony Gonzalez, enshrined in Ring of Honor, would loved to have played in this Chiefs offense

It’s likely that Tony Gonzalez, among the greatest tight ends in NFL history, will hear his name called at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Super Bowl. But that honor can wait.
A place in the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor came first.
Gonzalez was enshrined at halftime of Thursday Night Football when the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 29-28. He stood at midfield with team owner Clark Hunt, who helped him unveil his framed jersey, and together they watched the draping drop that covered his name and No. 88 on the stadium’s ring.
“You think about it, but it’s like being in the middle of a streak,” Gonzalez said. “Things are going really well for me right now … but the way I’m going to do this is I’m going to enjoy the moment.
“I’m happy to be here. I don’t want to look ahead. I don’t want to look back either. I’m trying to stay as present as I can and soak it up.”
Gonzalez, who works as a pregame analyst for FOX, made the rounds while in Kansas City with his family. Chiefs alumni attended the Ring of Honor occasion and Gonzalez caught up with many of his former teammates during the occasion.
He also took in the game.
“I’d have loved to have been in an offense like this,” Gonzalez said. “In this day and age with the rules the way they are, and you have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, you just salivate.
“I’m that crusty old guy, saying, ‘You know what I would have done if I had been in this offense.’”
As it was, Gonzalez did well for himself no matter the offense or the quarterback.
Gonzalez ranks second in NFL history with 1,325 receptions and is the Chiefs’ career record holder for receptions (916) and receiving yards (10,940).
He spent 12 of his 17 seasons with the Chiefs, setting franchise records for career receptions, receiving touchdowns (76) and 100-yard games (26). He also holds single-season and single-game marks for receptions. He finished his career with five seasons in Atlanta.
Across the nearly two decades, Gonzalez made 14 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams.
