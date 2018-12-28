Chiefs

Chiefs-Raiders prediction: Motivation shouldn’t be problem at Arrowhead on Sunday

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 28, 2018 02:10 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had one of his best games in a 40-33 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 2, 2018. He set career bests with 12 receptions and 168 yards.
Raiders at Chiefs

When/where: 3:25 p.m.., Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 13 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 33-21

The third and final opportunity for the Chiefs to win the AFC West and own homefield advantage throughout the playoffs arrives Sunday. The Oakland Raiders are the first team the Chiefs have played that isn’t in the current playoff picture since … the Raiders a month ago. After that seven-point victory in Oakland, the Chiefs beat the Ravens in overtime and lost to the Chargers and Seahawks. Travis Kelce had career bests with 12 receptions and 168 yards in the previous game against the Raiders. After a slow start, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is having one of his best seasons and has attempted 325 consecutive passes without an interception. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for the Chiefs, who seek the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 1997.

