A setback for Eric Berry? Chiefs safety doesn’t practice Friday

After missing most of two seasons, Chiefs safety Eric Berry has played in the previous two games. But it’s unsure whether he will play on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Berry’s (left) “foot, calf area was bothering him. So, we’ll just see. We backed off and we’ll see how he does.”
After tearing his left Achilles in the 2017 opener, Berry sat out the rest of that season and the first 13 games this year before returning for the Chiefs’ Dec. 13 home game against the Chargers. He played 30 defensive snaps in that game, none in the second half.
Berry more than doubled his playing time in the Sunday Night Football loss at Seattle, playing 69 defensive snaps.
He had practiced on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Other players who missed Friday’s practice were wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is recovering from a foot injury, and practice-squad quarterback Chase Litton, who has a stomach virus.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was a late scratch against the Seahawks as he mended from hand surgery, practiced this week.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">With Eric Berry, Reid says it’s the same foot issue that’s been bothering him throughout the season. <br><br>Reid wouldn’t say one way or another if Berry will play on Sunday. <br><br>“We’ll just see as time goes on.”</p>— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) <a href="https://twitter.com/bepryor/status/1078729987459551232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
