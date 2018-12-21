Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: Look for difference-maker on Chiefs’ defense

Chiefs at Seahawks

When/where: 7:20 p.m.., Sunday at CenturyLink Field, Seattle

TV/radio: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 2 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-24





Chiefs against playoff-caliber teams over the past two weeks: 1-1. Another such opponent awaits, and this is the first one the Chiefs play away from home. The Chiefs lead in the race for the AFC’s playoff top seed, while the Seahawks need one victory in their final two games to qualify for the postseason. Seattle owns the NFL’s top rushing offense, and that’s bad news for the Chiefs’ 26th-ranked rushing defense. The Chiefs’ advantage: Patrick Mahomes and company against the NFL’s No. 20 passing defense. Russell Wilson should give the Chiefs a more difficult time than the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. But more playing time for safety Eric Berry, who saw 30 snaps in his season debut last week, should be a plus. He’ll be a difference-maker in a Chiefs victory.



