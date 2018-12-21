Chiefs

Will the Chiefs win the AFC West? Here’s what Vegas oddsmakers say

By Sam McDowell

December 21, 2018 12:24 PM

Where could the Chiefs be seeded in the AFC playoffs?

In this excerpt from Kansas City Star's Facebook Live, Blair Kerkhoff takes a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs could end up in the AFC playoff picture as the team goes into the final two games of the regular season.
A little more than a month ago, the Chiefs’ odds to win their division were a near-lock in Las Vegas. A better would have to fork over $100 just to win $10 on the prediction.

The stranglehold is gone. The Chargers marched into Arrowhead Stadium last week and put the division back in doubt with a stunning comeback.

But the Chiefs remain in the driver’s seat. For now.

So say the Vegas oddsmakers.

Kansas City, which owns the tiebreaker between the two 11-3 teams, is still listed as the favorite to win the AFC West. It has 1-to-3 odds in the race, per Bovada. The Chargers are listed at 9-to-5. Unsurprisingly, though, it’s the lowest odds the Chiefs have had over the second half of the season.

The remaining schedule plays a big part, of course, particularly with this week’s game. The Chiefs are favored by only 2 1/2 points in their trip to Seattle, where the Seahawks have been an underdog only twice this season. For what it’s worth, they lost both those games. But they’re 4-1-1 against the spread at CenturyLink Field.

The Chiefs are 8-5-1 against the spread overall this season after failing to cover the line against the Chargers last week. They do their best work against the spread away from Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 5-1-1 in covering the line in road games.

Despite last week’s setback, Kansas City is the favorite to win the AFC and represent the conference in the Super Bowl, listed at 9-to-4. After last week’s victory, the Chargers have shot up to second in that race at 3-to-1.

