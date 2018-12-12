Chiefs-Chargers prediction: Does Kansas City make it 10 straight in rivalry?

Chargers at Chiefs

When/where: 7:20 p.m.., Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: FOX (Ch. 4), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-27

When the Chiefs and Chargers walked off the field after the opener, it was easy to see the rematch later in the season as meaningful encounter. The Chiefs won 38-28 behind Patrick Mahomes’ four touchdown passes, but the Chargers outgained the Chiefs and played well after a couple of thunderbolt touchdowns by Tyreek Hill. Chargers’ end Joey Bosa didn’t play in that game. He’s back. Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to make his season debut. The Chiefs have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning nine straight. Postseason implications: Chiefs win the AFC West with a victory, Chargers clinch the playoffs with a triumph. Arrowhead will be jumping on what could be a raining evening. Give the edge to the Chiefs in prime time.



