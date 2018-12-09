Adversity at Arrowhead: Multiple Chiefs banged up during first half against Ravens

The first half of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens of unkind to the Chiefs on the injury front.

Three Chiefs offensive players left the game with injuries and were questionable to return.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was hurt twice. He appeared to injure his left hand or wrist in the first quarter.

On the Chiefs’ final possession of the half, Hill injured his right heel and limped to the locker room before the half had ended.

Running back Spencer Ware, making his second start in place of dismissed Kareem Hunt, came down hard on his shoulder at the end of a 31-yard catch and run from Patrick Mahomes. Ravens safety Eric Weddle tackled Ware at the end of the play and that’s where the shoulder injury occurred.

Erving suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter at the end of an 8-yard run by Ware. Jeff Allen filled in for Erving.

As the third quarter began, Erving was ruled out. Hill and Ware had returned to the sideline at the start of the third quarter. Hill took the field on the Chiefs’ first offensive possession., and Ware returned later in the third quarter.

The Chiefs entered the game with wide receiver Sammy Watkins nursing a foot injury.