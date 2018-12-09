Chiefs

Eric Berry, Joe Flacco inactive for Chiefs, Ravens

By Brooke Pryor

December 09, 2018 10:45 AM

One Minute Preview: Baltimore Ravens

Here are five things to know about the Baltimore Ravens before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
By
Up Next
Here are five things to know about the Baltimore Ravens before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
By

The Chiefs will have to wait a little bit longer for the season debut of Eric Berry.

After being a limited participant in practice for the last two weeks, the safety is inactive against the Ravens on Sunday.

Along with Berry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is inactive. He’s still recovering from a foot injury he sustained against the Browns on Nov. 4. According to a source, Watkins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks from the time of the injury, making him week-to-week after Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs will also be without new additions RB Charcandrick West and WR Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin, though, could play Thursday night against the Chargers.

With the release of veteran defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, DL Justin Hamilton is active for the first time all season. WR Gehrig Dieter and RB Darrel Williams are also active.

For the Ravens, quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) is inactive, making Robert Griffin III the backup behind Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs inactives

S Eric Berry

OL Kahlil McKenzie

WR Kelvin Benjamin

RB Charcandrick West

OL Jimmy Murray

TE Deon Yelder

Ravens inactives

QB Joe Flacco

WR Jordan Lasley

S Tony Jefferson

FB Patrick Ricard

DT Zach Sieler

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  