Eric Berry, Joe Flacco inactive for Chiefs, Ravens

The Chiefs will have to wait a little bit longer for the season debut of Eric Berry.
After being a limited participant in practice for the last two weeks, the safety is inactive against the Ravens on Sunday.
Along with Berry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is inactive. He’s still recovering from a foot injury he sustained against the Browns on Nov. 4. According to a source, Watkins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks from the time of the injury, making him week-to-week after Sunday’s game.
The Chiefs will also be without new additions RB Charcandrick West and WR Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin, though, could play Thursday night against the Chargers.
With the release of veteran defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, DL Justin Hamilton is active for the first time all season. WR Gehrig Dieter and RB Darrel Williams are also active.
For the Ravens, quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) is inactive, making Robert Griffin III the backup behind Lamar Jackson.
Chiefs inactives
S Eric Berry
OL Kahlil McKenzie
WR Kelvin Benjamin
RB Charcandrick West
OL Jimmy Murray
TE Deon Yelder
Ravens inactives
QB Joe Flacco
WR Jordan Lasley
S Tony Jefferson
FB Patrick Ricard
DT Zach Sieler
