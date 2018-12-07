Sammy Watkins doubtful, two Chiefs listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Ravens

After “tweaking” his injured foot in Thursday’s practice, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game in the final NFL injury report of the week.

Similiar to the aggravation of the injury that occurred against the Los Angeles Rams, Watkins pushed off on his foot when he felt the tweak, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. Watkins had an MRI Thursday, Reid said, adding, “That part was OK.”

Per a source, Watkins is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, including the time he’s already missed from the injury that occurred against the Browns on Nov. 4. That would put him out this Sunday and make him week-to-week afterward.

While Watkins is doubtful, both safety Eric Berry (heel) and tight end Demetrius Harris (illness) are questionable. Berry is still looking to make his season debut, and it could come this weekend against the Ravens. If he plays, it would almost certainly be on a limited snap count, especially with the short turnaround to Thursday night’s showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Berry has been a limited participant in practice this week, Reid said the safety has increased his work from last week to this week.

Reid said he expects Harris to be available barring any setbacks.

For the Ravens, CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), OL James Hurst (back), LB/DB Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), OLB Tim Williams (ankle) and CB Tavon Young (groin) are all questionable. Safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) is doubtful.