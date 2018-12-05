Chiefs’ Eric Berry, Sammy Watkins expected to practice fully from Wednesday on

For the first time in weeks, every member of the Chiefs’ active roster is slated to practice.

Coach Andy Reid said everyone was expected to practice Wednesday, including safety Eric Berry and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Berry was a limited participant in practice last week for the first time since training camp.

“He’ll get out there and move around,” Reid said of Berry. “Literally day to day. He’ll be in there, running around. We’ll see how he does. Nobody knows better than the player and how they feel. When you have a guy like that that loves to play, you don’t worry about it. You go off of what he’s saying, what the docs, obviously, say.”

Watkins, who injured his foot against the Browns, has only practiced once in the last three weeks and was inactive against the Raiders. Before the Chiefs’ bye week, Watkins started against the Rams. But he played just five snaps before his foot injury flared up.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reid said afterward that Watkins was available in emergency situations.

“They’ll be out there, and we’ll see what they can do,” Reid said. “It’s not necessarily limited. They’re going to be out there doing what they do. We’ll just see. We’ll just see how it goes. Both of those are day to day. They’re right on that edge where they’ve just got to go out there and practice and see what happens.”

Brooke Pryor Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.