Former KC radio host sees scenario in which Chiefs lose in playoffs ... to Broncos

The first words on TJ Carpenter’s Twitter biography are “funny first,” so maybe this was just a joke.
But Carpenter, a former sports radio host on WHB (810 AM), had some Kansas City fans seeing red when he tweeted a scenario earlier this week in which the Broncos make the playoffs and advance to face the Chiefs.
That would be the third meeting of the season and the Broncos’ fourth look at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so Carpenter tweeted that he believes Denver could win that rematch. Oh by the way, Carpenter is on Mile High Sports radio in Denver.
Here is what he tweeted: “Maybe I’m still drunk, but there’s a possibility the Broncos could make the playoffs, and if they do they’d play the Texans... And if they beat the Texans they’d play the Chiefs (4th time vs Mahomes) and I think they win that game if they get to it. Which would mean AFC Title.”
He followed it up with this: “Broncos have the easiest remaining schedule in the league with the Niners, Browns, Raiders, Chargers. Puts them at 9-7 or potentially at 10-6. That’s good enough for the 6 seed. Playoffs is certainly attainable. And their games against good teams indicate they’d be dangerous.”
That’s a lot of ifs in that first tweet. The Broncos are among a group of four teams with a 6-6 record and trailing the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens for the final AFC playoff spot.
Chiefs fans let Carpenter know that they, um, disagreed with rosy outlook for the Broncos, and he responded with this:
