Running back Charcandrick West will rejoin Chiefs

Charcandrick West is back.

The former Chiefs running back is rejoining his former team in the wake of Kareem Hunt’s release on Friday, a source with knowledge of the transaction told The Star.

Coach Andy Reid, during his weekly Monday teleconference, wouldn’t say West was coming back.

“(General manager) Brett (Veach)‘s got a list of guys that he was bringing in,” Reid said. “Not sure who all showed up. I’ve been in lockdown up here, but he was going to look at a couple guys.”

West, who was released by the Chiefs during training camp, was briefly picked up by the New York Jets. But he was released by that team less than a week later. West was cut by the Chiefs in part because of the emergence of Damien Williams during camp and the projected health of Spencer Ware as the running back returned from a knee injury that kept him out of the 2017 season. By releasing West, the Chiefs gained $1.65 million in salary cap space. The details of his new contract aren’t yet known.

West, who missed most of training camp because of a concussion, led the Chiefs with 634 rushing yards in 2015 after Jamaal Charles tore his ACL in Week 5. Afterward, West and Ware signed extensions with the team through the 2018 season.

West initially joined the team in 2014 as an undrafted free agent from Abilene Christian and was used primarily as a third-down back after his breakout season in 2015. In 2017, his last season with the team, he had just 18 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

West was one of two running backs the Chiefs reportedly brought in for workouts on Monday to fill Hunt’s roster spot. Former Broncos and Panthers running back CJ Anderson also took a visit, but according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Chiefs chose to sign West over Anderson because of West’s familiarity with Kansas City’s system and playbook and ability to play special teams.

Brooke Pryor Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.