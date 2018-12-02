Ware scores TD in return to starting role but two backs expected to visit Chiefs

Spencer Ware lost his starting job when he was injured in a 2017 preseason game. Kareem Hunt assumed the role and never gave it back.

Until Sunday.

After Hunt’s release on Friday, Ware returned to the starting job and pitched in a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 40-33 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

“We had work today, we had business we had to take care of,” Ware said. “We tried to stay distraction-free.”

Ware will continue to be part of the plan, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, but reports surfaced after the game that the Chiefs were bringing in free agent CJ Anderson, who spent five years with the Broncos before signing with the Panthers. Anderson was released after nine games in Carolina.

Another running back, former Chief Charcandrick West, is also expected back for a visit. West spent four seasons with the Chiefs but failed to make the 53-man roster this year.

Hunt’s release on Friday night made it difficult for the Chiefs to alter much about their game plan. Ware and Damien Williams got the running back attempts on Sunday, with Ware going for 47 yards on 14 carries and Williams logging 38 on five attempts. Each had a 17-yard run on a day when the Chiefs rushed for 174 yards.

“We came out with over 100 yards rushing,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We kind of did it by committee with the quarterback involved … which ends up being important when you talk about the overall run game down the road.”

Patrick Mahomes finished as the Chiefs’ top rusher with 52 yards. That’s his season best, as was his 28-yard gain. It was the first time this season Mahomes led the team in rushing for a game.

Ware’s biggest moment occurred in the third quarter as the Chiefs faced fourth-and-goal at the 1.

Ware had failed to get into the end zone on the previous play. This time he wouldn’t be denied. Mahomes lined up in the shotgun but went in motion. Ware, a former high school quarterback, took the direct snap, faked a handoff to Tyreek Hill and appeared to be stopped short. But he pushed the ball across the goal line, increasing the Chiefs’ lead to 26-10.

“Get it in, don’t be denied,” Ware said.

Reid said credit for the play call went to offensive line coach Andy Heck.

“He called that one and the guys executed,” Reid said. “So he designed it and called it at a perfect time.”

None of this was new territory for Ware. He and West shared the position in 2015 after a season-ending knee injury to Jamaal Charles. As the primary back in 2016, Ware led the Chiefs with 921 rushing yards.

He had settled in as Hunt’s primary backup and had rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown entering Sunday. Perhaps no one back will lug the workload of Hunt, who averaged nearly 17 attempts per game.

“I’m sure we’ll continue to rotate him,” Reid said of Ware. “I’ll go back and look at it. I mean that’s what we did today, trying to keep everyone fresh and going.”

