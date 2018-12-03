Chiefs’ path grows more difficult in three-game stretch starting with Ravens

Suddenly, the Chiefs are looking at a rugged final month of the regular season.

The Chiefs’ 40-33 victory at Oakland on Sunday keeps them atop the AFC with a 10-2 record. But three of the Chiefs’ final four opponents would be playoff-bound if the season ended today, starting with Sunday’s opponent. The Baltimore Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

The Ravens (7-5), who won at Atlanta on Sunday, have a one-game lead for the sixth spot in the AFC Wild Card race. They’ve won their last three games with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

On Dec. 13, a Thursday, the Chiefs play host to the Los Angeles Chargers (9-3), who won at Pittsburgh on Sunday night and are in the top Wild Card position.

The Chiefs’ next game is at Seattle (7-5), a winner of three straight and the top Wild Card team in the NFC playoff picture. The Chiefs close the season against the Raiders (2-10) at Arrowhead.

With a win Sunday, the Chiefs would clinch at least a Wild Card playoff berth; the Chargers are only one game back in the AFC West.

The details

Who: Chiefs vs. Ravens

When/where: Noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 7

