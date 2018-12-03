Chiefs are putting playoff tickets on sale this week

The Chiefs announced Monday that playoff tickets for the public will go on sale Friday.

Tickets for an AFC Wild Card or AFC Divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. at chiefs.com or through the Chiefs mobile app.

Tickets for an AFC Championship Game would become available once the game is confirmed.

Jackson County taxpayers get the first shot at tickets. They can buy tickets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office on the northwest side of the stadium.

Taxpayers must have one form of identification that includes a photo of the person purchasing tickets and a paid personal 2017 Jackson County tax receipt. Spouses residing at the same address will be allowed to purchase tickets, even if the property tax receipt is in the other spouse’s name.

No phone orders will be accepted during the presale.

Chiefs season-ticket holders and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members also will have a presale opportunity on Wednesday.

The Wild Card weekend is Jan. 5-6. The Divisional weekend is Jan. 12-13 and the AFC Championship Game is Jan. 20.

