Kelce has career game vs. Raiders; Gruden says sometimes you just ‘tip your hat’

With the loss of their Pro Bowl running back, the Chiefs needed their other top offensive weapons to step up on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Tight end Travis Kelce answered the call in the 40-33 victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

With 12 receptions for 168 yards, Kelce set career bests in those categories. His two touchdowns matched a career high.

“You can see growth in this win,” Kelce said. “A lot of leadership, a lot of guys stepped up.”

Kelce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the year, marking his third straight season he’s surpassed that milestone. He’s the second NFL tight end with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, matching the Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen (2014-16).

Former Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez had four 1,000-yard seasons in his career, including in his final two years in Kansas City. But Gonzalez, who is a favorite to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, never had three straight.

The Chiefs no longer have Kareem Hunt, one of the NFL’s top running backs. He was dismissed from the team on Friday. Against the Raiders, other top playmakers touched the ball on the Chiefs’ first two snaps. Kelce made a fine reception on the game’s first play but fumbled it away.

The next time the Chiefs got the ball, Tyreek Hill went 33 yards on a rush.

The offensive production didn’t dip. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ four touchdown passes give him 41 for the season, and he surpassed 4,000 passing yards in the game.

Kelce did much of the damage. His touchdown receptions of 3 and 6 yards in the first half give him nine for the season, which also is a career best.

In the fourth quarter, after the Raiders had closed to 33-30, the game had tension for the first time. No matter, the Chiefs drove 75 yards for a touchdown, and the biggest play was a 25-yard touch pass to Kelce on third-and-5.

A play that impressed Raiders coach Jon Gruden occurred the second quarter. The Chiefs faced third-and-15. Mahomes was flushed. Kelce drove down field, stopped and turned around in front of the Raiders bench to take in the pass for a 16-yard gain.

“It was right on my sideline, I was so (beside) myself,” Gruden said.

Sometimes, Gruden said, you tip your hat to the opponent.

“(Kelce) hurt us obviously,” Gruden said. “He gets open. He can line up anywhere. Travis and Patrick must live together or something. They made some incredible plays. Give credit to those guys. You can’t do anything sometimes but tip your hat.”

