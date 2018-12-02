Chiefs will play Raiders without Eric Berry, Sammy Watkins; Mitch Morse is active

Despite being an active participant in practice for the first time since training camp in August, Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry will not play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Berry and starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins were among the Chiefs’ inactive players announced prior to Sunday’s kickoff. Chiefs coach Andy Reid ruled Watkins out following Friday’s practice. Watkins (foot injury) did not practice at all this past week.

Berry, who has been sidelined because of a heel injury, has not played since the first game of the 2017 season despite having remained on the 53-man roster throughout this season. He still has not been active for any game this season as the team eases him back into activities.

Raiders defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie and tight end Deon Yelder were also announced as inactive, as expected. McKenzie, a rookie making the transition from defensive line in college to offensive line in the NFL, is also the son of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

Chiefs starting center Mitch Morse, who’d been in concussion protocol for several weeks, is active for the first time since the New England Patriots game on Oct. 14. He participated in a full week of practice leading up to this weekend.

Running back Darrel Williams, who has been active for just one game all season, is also active in the wake of Kareem Hunt’s release (which became official on Saturday).

The Chiefs will have three active running backs in Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, as well as fullback Anthony Sherman. Ware is expected to start in Hunt’s place.

With Watkins out, Gehrig Dieter will be active for the first time this season.

Other Raiders inactives: wide receiver Martavis Bryant, defensive back Montrel Meander, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, tight end Darren Waller and offensive linemen Chaz Green, Ian Silberman and Justin Murray.