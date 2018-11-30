Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins will miss Raiders game, Eric Berry questionable

Chiefs starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for this weekend’s game in Oakland.

Watkins, the team’s third-leading receiver, will not play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday because of a sprained foot that has hampered him for several weeks. He did not participate in practice all week, and he played just five snaps of the Chiefs 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football before Thanksgiving.

All-Pro safety Eric Berry, who practiced this week for the first time since training camp, is listed as questionable. Center Mitch Morse (concussion protocol) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens were full participants in practice all week.

Watkins came out of the team’s 37-21 win in Cleveland on Nov. 4, and he was not active for the 26-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead on Nov. 11. His status remained up in the air going into the Rams game, but he ultimately played a limited amount before being sidelined for the majority of the game.

Watkins has had the bye week to rest prior to not practicing this week.

“(There was) not a setback,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday. “As a matter of fact, he’s actually getting better. We’re being cautious with this, so I mean, that’s where we’re at.”

Watkins, a free-agent signing last offseason, has played in 10 of 11 games this season. He also came out in the first half of Chiefs’ first matchup of the season against the Denver Broncos in Denver in October because of a hamstring injury. He did not return to that game.

This season, Watkins has 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns. He’s posted two 100-yard receiving games in win against the Pittsburgh Steelers (100 yards) and the second game against the Broncos (107 yards).

In Watkins’ absence against the Rams, wide receiver Chris Conley had his most-productive game of the season with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

During the weekend prior to the Rams game, the Chiefs elevated wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the first time this season. They waived defensive back Josh Shaw to make room for Dieter, though Dieter remained inactive for the Rams game. He’d seem a likely candidate to fill Watkins’ roster spot on Sunday.