Here are five things to know about the Oakland Raiders before they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs-Raiders game details and prediction: Hunt loss is a jolt, but KC should be OK

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 01, 2018 05:24 PM

Chiefs at Raiders

When/where: 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Coliseum

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 14 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 33-21

Friday evening’s dismissal of running back Kareem Hunt removes a major piece of production for the Chiefs, and scant time to make adjustments, other than to plug backup Spencer Ware into the role. Ware, a former starter and the team’s leading rusher in 2016, will be up to the task. But Hunt was a Pro Bowl-level talent with a nose for the end zone both running and receiving. The game plan may change slightly, but the Chiefs should survive this jolt against the team with the AFC’s worst record and NFL’s 32nd-ranked rushing defense. The task for the Chiefs without Hunt becomes more difficult with the next three opponents — Ravens, Chargers and Seahawks.

