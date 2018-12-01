Chiefs-Raiders game details and prediction: Hunt loss is a jolt, but KC should be OK

Chiefs at Raiders
When/where: 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Coliseum
TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Chiefs by 14 1/2
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 33-21
Friday evening’s dismissal of running back Kareem Hunt removes a major piece of production for the Chiefs, and scant time to make adjustments, other than to plug backup Spencer Ware into the role. Ware, a former starter and the team’s leading rusher in 2016, will be up to the task. But Hunt was a Pro Bowl-level talent with a nose for the end zone both running and receiving. The game plan may change slightly, but the Chiefs should survive this jolt against the team with the AFC’s worst record and NFL’s 32nd-ranked rushing defense. The task for the Chiefs without Hunt becomes more difficult with the next three opponents — Ravens, Chargers and Seahawks.
