Players to watch in Chiefs-Raiders game: Spencer Ware steps into spotlight

With Kareem Hunt’s tenure with the Chiefs suddenly over, Kansas City’s offense is going to look a bit different in Sunday’s game at Oakland (3:05 p.m. on CBS). Here’s who you should be watching.

No. 32 Spencer Ware, RB

27 years old, 5-10, 229 pounds, 5th season

With the release of Kareem Hunt following the publication of a video that showed the Chiefs’ top running back shoving and kicking a woman, Spencer Ware is suddenly in the No. 1 spot. Ware last held this role in 2016 when he started 14 games. With Jamaal Charles out for most of that season because of injuries, Ware led the Chiefs with 921 rushing yards on 214 carries. He also had 447 receiving yards on 33 receptions. He missed the 2017 season because of a catastrophic preseason knee injury, but he’s played in every game this season. Most of Ware’s role has been off-the-ball, but he has 22 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. He’ll play his first game in his new role against the NFL’s worst rushing defense. The Raiders allow an average of 151.4 rushing yards per game.

No. 29 Eric Berry, S

29 years old, 6-0, 212 pounds, 9th season

Eric Berry returned to practice for the first time in nearly four months earlier this week, but he’s questionable to play against the Raiders. He’s been listed doubtful every other week before being declared inactive on game day. Berry, working back from a painful heel condition, is a difference-maker in the secondary with his speed, physicality and leadership. Though he may not play much on Sunday, he’s still a guy to keep an eye on because his health will be a major factor in dictating the Chiefs’ postseason success, and any playing time can help knock the rust off before the final stretch of the season.

No. 73 Maurice Hurst, DT

23 years old, 6-2, 291 pounds, 1st season

After missing two practices this week because of an ankle injury, Raiders rookie defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was a limited participant on Friday. Hurst, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, has emerged as one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for Oakland. After falling to the fifth round in the NFL Draft because of questions about his heart health, Hurst has started all but one game this season and has 27 tackles to go with his team-high four sacks. Against the Browns earlier this season, he had a third-quarter strip sack of Baker Mayfield to help the Raiders win in overtime. The Chiefs’ offense struggled with offensive turnovers against the Rams, including a strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes by Aaron Donald. Hurst isn’t as elite as Donald, but he is a player who could make the Chiefs quarterback uncomfortable.

No. 4 Derek Carr, QB

27 years old, 6-3, 215 pounds, 5th season

The Raiders quarterback has had an up-and-down season, opening with a league-worst eight interceptions through the first five weeks of the season. But Carr has played cleanly in the last six games, and hasn’t added to that total. Unlike the Chiefs’ high-flying offense, Carr and the Raiders are much more conservative. Carr is averaging 197.7 passing yards per game in the last six weeks, while the Raiders’ offense is averaging just 13.3 points per game. Carr has also struggled this season playing behind a banged up offensive line. He’s taken 35 sacks this season, including three against the Ravens in Week 12. With the Chiefs’ potent pass rush of Chris Jones, Dee Ford and Justin Houston, Carr could be in for a long afternoon.

