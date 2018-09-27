Chiefs’ Dee Ford joins Eric Berry as defensive starters sidelined by injury

All-pro safety Eric Berry still has not returned to practice, and another high-impact defensive starter for the Chiefs will also be sidelined as preparation begins for this week’s matchup with the divisional-rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Colorado.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that outside linebacker and pass-rush specialist Dee Ford and Berry would not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to injury.

Ford, who has two sacks in the Chiefs’ first three games, suffered a groin strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. Reid said he did not appear to be a potential long-term issue for Ford.





The coach claimed both Berry and Ford were “making progress” with their respective rehabilitation processes.

SIGN UP

“He’s actually doing very well right now,” Reid said of Ford. “We’re optimistic. We’ll just see how (it goes). It could be a day. It could be a couple days.”

Berry, who has been out with a sore heel, has not practiced since Aug. 11. He’s been inactive for all three of this season’s games, though he has traveled with the team on the road.

The Chiefs have been calling Berry’s status day-to-day for weeks, and they’ve maintained that he’s been doing a little bit more in his rehab each week. However, he has not participated in any drills or activities during the portions of practice that are open to the media.

Backup inside linebacker Terrance Smith was also expected to miss Wednesday’s practice session with a bruised shin.