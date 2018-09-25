Chiefs Travis Kelce on Jim Rome Show: Patrick Mahomes’ start eye-opening

Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce has gone all-in on first-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes after three games. If any doubt remained, Kelce likely eliminated that with his praise for the young signal-caller during an interview with Jim Rome on The Jim Rome Show on Tuesday.

Kelce, who has 16 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns this season, described Mahomes record-setting start as something that would’ve been hard to predict in spite of the confidence he had in Mahomes before the season began.

Mahomes set an NFL record for touchdowns in the first three games of a season (13) and knocked the previous record-holder, Peyton Manning (12), out of the record books. Mahomes, who started one game last season, has passed for 896 yards and completed 66.7 percent of his attempts without throwing an interception to lead the Chiefs to a 3-0 start.

SIGN UP

Travis Kelce on Pat Mahomes’ early career success from The Jim Rome Show on Vimeo.

“Even though we do set the bar high as far as expectations as an offense, what we’ve been able to do (and) what Pat’s been able to do is just eye-opening,” Kelce said. “It’s hats-off to him for being ready for the opportunity. It’s a fun offense to play in. When you can be excited for the guy around you’s success the way we have, it’s special.”





Kelce went on to describe Mahomes as having led the offense in tight moments in the second half of games, and even went so far as to say in past years things may have played out differently.

That interview was not the first time Kelce referred to the the 23-year-old Mahomes as the leader of the Chiefs’ offense. In the locker room following Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce was asked about teammates rallying to Mahomes’ defense after he took a late hit while sliding.

“We’re a family, man,” he said. “We’re all here for each other. We all know that one-five is our leader out there. Any time you see someone take a shot at your top dog, you know, you just want to go out there and let them know you can’t be doing that.”