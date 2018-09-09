Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill gets off to blazing start to 2018 season in Los Angeles

The hits keep coming for Tyreek Hill.

The first time he touched the ball in 2018, Hill returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second time he touched the ball, he turned a short pass from Patrick Mahomes into a 58-yard touchdown reception.

For his next trick, Hill went up between a pair of Chargers defenders to make an acrobatic 30-yard grab. That was the final play of the first quarter, and possibly the game.

That’s right, all of this occurred in one quarter. Hill had 179 all-purpose yards.

With the touchdown reception, Hill has 13 touchdowns of 50 yards or longer since entering the NFL in 2016, nine more than any other player over that span.

Hill was hurt on that 30-yard catch from Mahomes. He landed on his head and shoulders after making the one-handed grab, walked off, and was taken to a sideline medical tent.

He was being evaluated for a concussion, though he later returned to the Chiefs’ sideline and was chatting with teammates as play went on.

Word later came down that Hill was cleared to return to the game through the NFL’s concussion protocol.