Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ first touchdown pass in the NFL

The Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better opening quarter in Patrick Mahomes’ first game as the starter Sunday in Carson, Calif.
After the Chiefs defense forced a three-and-out against the Chargers, Tyreek Hill returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. LA responded with a field goal.
Mahomes finally took the field and the Chiefs drove down the field for a touchdown. It culminated with Mahomes connecting with Hill on a 58-yard score.
CBS noted that Hill was the third player in NFL history with a punt return touchdown of 90 yards or longer and a receiving touchdown of 50-plus yards in the same game.
This touchdown reception was electric and fantasy football owners who had Hill had to be ecstatic:
