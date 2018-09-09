Screenshot of NFL Twitter video
Screenshot of NFL Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ first touchdown pass in the NFL

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 09, 2018 03:49 PM

The Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better opening quarter in Patrick Mahomes’ first game as the starter Sunday in Carson, Calif.

After the Chiefs defense forced a three-and-out against the Chargers, Tyreek Hill returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. LA responded with a field goal.

Mahomes finally took the field and the Chiefs drove down the field for a touchdown. It culminated with Mahomes connecting with Hill on a 58-yard score.

CBS noted that Hill was the third player in NFL history with a punt return touchdown of 90 yards or longer and a receiving touchdown of 50-plus yards in the same game.

This touchdown reception was electric and fantasy football owners who had Hill had to be ecstatic:

  Comments  