One heel of a bummer: Chiefs safety Eric Berry ‘doubtful’ ... but Chargers’ Bosa out, too

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is doubtful for Sunday’s opener at the Los Angeles Chargers, KC coach Andy Reid said Friday.
“He’s doubtful to make the trip,” Reid said. “We’ll just take it day-by-day but right now he’s out. He probably won’t go on the trip.”
The news is a blow to the Chiefs, who were hoping to get back one of their top defenders who missed all but the first game in 2017 with a torn Achilles.
Berry, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11, at training camp in St. Joseph, with what the team calls a sore ankle.
With Daniel Sorensen out with a fractured tibia, the starting safeties figure to be Ron Parker and Eric Murray. Parker has started 68 games for the Chiefs over the past five years including the playoffs, but spent the off-season with the Atlanta Falcons before resigning with the Chiefs earlier this week.
Murray is third-year pro who has appeared in 30 games with two starts. Listed next on the depth chart is rookie Armani Watts and newly acquired Jordan Lucas.
Reid said he feels good about the position group that Sunday will face an offense led by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers.
“We have some young guys plus some veteran guys,” Reid said. “It will be a nice challenge for them.”
Berry was the only injured player announced by the Chiefs as injured on Friday.
The Chargers also got bad news on the injury front Friday. The team announced defensive end Joey Bosa, who led the Chargers in sacks last season, will miss the game with a foot injury.
