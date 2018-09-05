Chiefs lean heavily on Ron Parker as they prepare for Chargers

The reunion needed to happen, and in Ron Parker’s mind it always seemed likely to happen from the moment he left. It just probably happened sooner than either side anticipated.
Parker, a veteran safety who spent five seasons with the Chiefs before being released in March, rejoined the team over the weekend. He may not only jump right back into the starting lineup, but he may also anchor the back line of a defense that could be without All-Pro safety Eric Berry on the field to open the season.
For a secondary that brought in new faces to play key roles this offseason, performed inconsistently during the preseason and continued to make personnel changes up through last week, Parker provides a familiar face with experience in defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s scheme.
“They welcomed me back with open arms, man,” Parker said. “It felt like everybody just gave me a big group hug, and I don’t think there’s any better feeling in the world than just coming back to an organization and guys in the room make you want to feel welcome.”
Parker started 67 games (including four in the postseason) over the previous five seasons. Last season, he started all 15 regular-season games in which he played and recorded two interceptions, four defended passes and 67 tackles.
The Chiefs released Parker in March in a move that cleared approximately $4.9 million on salary-cap space. Parker signed with the Atlanta Falcons in June, and remained with them throughout training camp until they traded for safety Jordan Richards and waived him on Aug. 31.
“It never left my mind when I left Kansas City,” Parker said of the possibility of returning. “I always had (a sense) deep down inside with the way the organization treated me and the way we just felt about each other — I always had a deep feeling that before my career is over that I could end back up here in Kansas City.”
While Berry suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Chiefs’ opening game last year, Parker played through an ankle injury and took on a starting role. All signs point to Parker being healthy and ready to start this weekend’s season opener on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The unofficial depth chart released by the team this week projects parker as a starter next to Berry and ahead of Eric Murray, rookie Armani Watts and recently acquire Jordan Lucas. Daniel Sorensen remains out after suffering a knee injury in training camp; he isn’t due to so much as be re-evaluated for two more weeks.
“I thought Ron really actually had a good camp,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “You know, he’d had that high ankle sprain last year with us. I thought it slowed him down a little bit. He powered through it, because that’s Ron. I thought that you could see that he wasn’t as limited during the preseason as when he labored through that thing last year. He knows the system, the scheme, he can come in and he’s a good communicator. We’ve got a lot of trust in Ron.”
If Berry does not play Sunday — his status remained “day-to-day” as of Wednesday — Parker could have just one other returning starter alongside him in the secondary, in cornerback Steven Nelson. Cornerback/nickleback Kendall Fuller and cornerback Orlando Scandrick are both new additions. Eric Murray, the likely candidate to start if Berry doesn’t play, has made just two career starts.
“It’s difficult, but I think with the trust those guys have in me and with the trust I have in those guys, it’ll overlap and everything will take care of itself as long as we handle our business in the building,” Parker said of acclimating quickly to the new group.
Of course, Parker will have the added benefit of being well-versed in Sutton’s system and having moved around and played different spots in that defense. The fact that the Chargers are a divisional opponent who the Chiefs face twice annually should only aid Parker’s adjustment as he prepares to dive in following just one week of practice.
With a secondary that includes recent additions Charvarius Ward, Jordan Lucas and rookie Tremon smith, Parker has already been put in the role of tutoring and answering questions for younger players, despite not having been with the team at all during training camp.
“They get Parker back, who I always saw him as a Chief that whole time,” Chargers quarterback and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Philip Rivers said during a conference call on Wednesday. “I don’t feel like he’ll have any problem transitioning right back into his role.”
If nothing else, Parker will be at ease with his surroundings and the organization he has referred to as “home.”
“It’s the time I spent here, and it’s the love,” Parker said. “It’s the love from the players and the coaches and everybody in the building, the staff. It makes me feel at home. I think with that being said, it just gives me a nice confidence booster when I walk out there on the field — the coaches and the players having confidence in me to do what I can do.”
Comments