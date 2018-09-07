First two games of 2018 season will showcase Andy Reid’s mastery ... and Achilles heel

Kansas City Star reporter Blair Kerkhoff thinks the Chiefs will finally break their home playoff jinx this year.
Here’s his take on the season, game by game.
Sept. 9: at Chargers
W (1-0)
Andy Reid is 4-1 in Chiefs openers, 3-0 on the road. He knows how to win these games.
Sept. 16: at Steelers
L (1-1)
Andy Reid is 1-4 against the Steelers as the Chiefs’ coach. He knows how to lose these games.
Sept. 23: vs. 49ers
W (2-1)
After two difficult roadies, Chiefs are happy to be home.
Oct. 1: at Broncos
L (2-2)
Unlike last year’s meeting here, Broncos will have a pulse for this one.
Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars
W (3-2)
Jags took a huge step from previous season. Look for them to regress a bit in an improved division.
Oct. 14: at Patriots
L (3-3)
As little success as Reid’s teams have had against the Steelers, they play the Patriots well. But another victory in Foxboro is too much to ask.
Oct. 21: vs. Bengals
W (4-3)
Chiefs usually find a way to lose a head-shaker at home. This is a candidate.
Oct. 28: vs. Broncos
W (5-3)
Last AFC West team to win at Arrowhead was Broncos in 2015. The winning streak in those games goes to nine here.
Nov. 4: at Browns
W (6-3)
The John Dorsey Bowl. Is Baker Mayfield starting by now? Patrick Mahomes will be stoked for this one.
Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals
L (6-4)
Sam Bradford likes Arrowhead. Last time he played here, 2008 Big 12 title game for Oklahoma against Missouri, he threw for 384 yards.
Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City
L (6-5)
Marcus Peters will get his pick, maybe two, as Chiefs fall in first regular-season visit to Mexico.
Dec. 2: at Raiders
W (7-5)
Chiefs motivated by last-second loss in 2017 that ended division winning streak.
Dec. 9: vs. Ravens
L (7-6)
Chiefs have finished 6-2 at Arrowhead each of last four years. Make it five.
Dec. 13: vs. Chargers
W (8-6)
Thursday night crowd will be best of the season and make a difference.
Dec. 23: at Seahawks
L (8-7)
Chiefs head home for Christmas having lost four of six but playoffs are in sight.
Dec. 30: vs. Raiders
W (9-7)
Victory in finale gives Chiefs third straight AFC West crown, fourth seed in playoffs and a home game against a wild-card opponent.
Regular season: 9-7
Postseason: Mahomes leads Chiefs past home-playoff jinx but they lose the next week.
Comments