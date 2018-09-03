Chiefs vs. Chargers preview: Kickoff time, TV, odds and story lines

The Chiefs begin the quest for a third straight AFC West title with perhaps their most difficult division challenge, at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Some sportsbooks favor the Chargers in the division. Quarterback Philip Rivers is one of the NFL’s most experienced and productive quarterbacks and is surrounded by such talent as wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Melvin Gordon. They had the NFL’s fourth-ranked offense (total yards) last season.
Yet the Chiefs have found a way to overcome the Chargers, in San Diego and Los Angeles. They hold an eight-game winning streak in the series.
Andy Reid knows how to beat division foes. Since 2015, he’s 16-2 in those games.
The details
When: 3:05 p.m. Sunday (Central time)
Where: StubHub Center, Carson, Calif.
TV: CBS, KCTV (Ch. 5) in Kansas City
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Chargers by 3
Story lines
New Chiefs: The Chiefs reconfigured their secondary, adding Orlando Scandrick late in the preseason and trading for Charvarius Ward on the day of the final preseason game. They welcomed back safety Ron Parker, cut by the Chiefs after making 64 starts over the previous five seasons, picked up and later cut by the Falcons and now back with the Chiefs.
Plus, the Chiefs claimed off waivers offensive lineman Ike Boettger from the Bills. His name is pronounced (BUT-gir), as opposed to Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (BUT-ker).
New Charger: Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, waived by the Chiefs, was picked up by the Chargers, who undoubtedly will mine their newcomer for enemy information this week.
New season: Last season, the Chiefs started 5-0, the Chargers 1-4. But when they met at Arrowhead in December tied for first, the Chiefs prevailed 30-13 and pushed on to the division title. The Chargers’ 9-3 finish gave the organization a confidence boost headed into a 2018 season in which they hope to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
