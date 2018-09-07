Chiefs beat writer Lynn Worthy has Andy Reid & Co. making the NFL playoffs. Here’s how

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Lynn Worthy has the Chiefs finishing 9-7 and losing their first playoff game.
Here’s how he thinks it will play out.
Sept. 9: at Chargers
L (0-1)
With a new quarterback and a lot of new faces on defense, this game will be a starting point in their progression.
Sept. 16: at Steelers
L (0-2)
One of the toughest teams in the AFC on the road figures to be a tall task, especially if Le’veon Bell returns.
Sept. 23: vs. 49ers
W (1-2)
The Chiefs stifle Jimmy Garoppolo and put up enough points to take their home opener.
Oct. 1: at Broncos
W (2-2)
Denver’s offensive struggles won’t be solved by Case Keenum, and the Chiefs weapons will keep the pressure on the Denver defense.
Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars
L (2-3)
Jacksonville makes it a grind-it-out game and gets the crucial stop or two necessary to come away with a win.
Oct. 14: at Patriots
L (2-4)
The Patriots will find a way to disrupt first-year starter Patrick Mahomes on the road and Tom Brady will make enough plays to secure the win and avenge last year’s season-opening loss.
Oct. 21: vs. Bengals
W (3-4)
The Chiefs defense will make Cincy one-dimensional and take advantage of Andy Dalton miscues to earn the win.
Oct. 28: vs. Broncos
W (4-4)
Broncos won’t have the all-around talent needed to match-up with the Chiefs and get the win at Arrowhead.
Nov. 4: at Browns
W (5-4)
The Browns will eventually make strides, but they’re still taking baby steps for now in their attempted turnaround.
Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals
W (6-4)
Andy Reid and his staff scheme their way to a win at home over Arizona and its first-year coach.
Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City
L (6-5)
The Rams’ offense proved very potent last year, and their defensive personnel was upgraded significantly in the offseason with the likes of Marcus Peters.
Dec. 2: at Raiders
W (7-5)
The Jon Gruden era will get off to a slow start, particularly after shipping one of the league’s top defensive talents in Khalil Mack out of town.
Dec. 9: vs. Ravens
L (7-6)
The looks like one of those games where Baltimore does just enough, likely making a play or two on special teams or getting a key turnover to control the outcome.
Dec. 13: vs. Chargers
W (8-6)
The Chiefs, having had more time to develop chemistry, flip the script on the Chargers in Kansas City.
Dec. 23: at Seahawks
L (8-7)
The experience and dual-threat ability of Russell Wilson combined with the remnants of the once-daunting defense get the job done at home against a Chiefs squad traveling right before the holidays.
Dec. 30: vs. Raiders
W (9-7)
The Raiders lose steam after a long transitional season under the new coaching staff.
Regular season: 9-7
Postseason: First-round loss.
Comments