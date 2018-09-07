Chiefs beat writer Lynn Worthy has Andy Reid & Co. making the NFL playoffs. Here’s how

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Lynn Worthy has the Chiefs finishing 9-7 and losing their first playoff game.

Here’s how he thinks it will play out.

Sept. 9: at Chargers

L (0-1)

With a new quarterback and a lot of new faces on defense, this game will be a starting point in their progression.

Sept. 16: at Steelers

L (0-2)

One of the toughest teams in the AFC on the road figures to be a tall task, especially if Le’veon Bell returns.

Sept. 23: vs. 49ers

W (1-2)

The Chiefs stifle Jimmy Garoppolo and put up enough points to take their home opener.

Oct. 1: at Broncos

W (2-2)

Denver’s offensive struggles won’t be solved by Case Keenum, and the Chiefs weapons will keep the pressure on the Denver defense.





Oct. 7: vs. Jaguars

L (2-3)





Jacksonville makes it a grind-it-out game and gets the crucial stop or two necessary to come away with a win.

Oct. 14: at Patriots

L (2-4)

The Patriots will find a way to disrupt first-year starter Patrick Mahomes on the road and Tom Brady will make enough plays to secure the win and avenge last year’s season-opening loss.

Oct. 21: vs. Bengals

W (3-4)

The Chiefs defense will make Cincy one-dimensional and take advantage of Andy Dalton miscues to earn the win.





Oct. 28: vs. Broncos

W (4-4)

Broncos won’t have the all-around talent needed to match-up with the Chiefs and get the win at Arrowhead.

Nov. 4: at Browns

W (5-4)

The Browns will eventually make strides, but they’re still taking baby steps for now in their attempted turnaround.

Nov. 11: vs. Cardinals

W (6-4)

Andy Reid and his staff scheme their way to a win at home over Arizona and its first-year coach.





Nov. 19: vs. Rams in Mexico City

L (6-5)

The Rams’ offense proved very potent last year, and their defensive personnel was upgraded significantly in the offseason with the likes of Marcus Peters.





Dec. 2: at Raiders

W (7-5)

The Jon Gruden era will get off to a slow start, particularly after shipping one of the league’s top defensive talents in Khalil Mack out of town.





Dec. 9: vs. Ravens

L (7-6)

The looks like one of those games where Baltimore does just enough, likely making a play or two on special teams or getting a key turnover to control the outcome.





Dec. 13: vs. Chargers

W (8-6)

The Chiefs, having had more time to develop chemistry, flip the script on the Chargers in Kansas City.

Dec. 23: at Seahawks

L (8-7)

The experience and dual-threat ability of Russell Wilson combined with the remnants of the once-daunting defense get the job done at home against a Chiefs squad traveling right before the holidays.





Dec. 30: vs. Raiders

W (9-7)

The Raiders lose steam after a long transitional season under the new coaching staff.

Regular season: 9-7



Postseason: First-round loss.



