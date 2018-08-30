Chiefs Twitter Q&A: How long until Dave Toub is a head coach?

We’ve almost made it, folks. Just one more preseason game to go, and then we’ll get real football that actually matters. Hallelujah. But before we get to the Week 1 game against the Chargers, the Chiefs will host the Packers on Thursday night in what will amount to a final audition game for bubble players.
With roster cuts coming at the end of the week, y’all had a lot of good questions in this week’s Twitter Q&A. I did my best to give you a lot of good answers.
Who will call the offensive plays?— Ryder (@Whit12KC) August 28, 2018
A: I believe that job is going back to Andy Reid. I know Matt Nagy took it over in the middle of last season, but Eric Bieniemy isn’t going to start out doing the same thing. It took a lot for Reid to cede that control last season — a stretch where the team lost five of six games after a 5-0 start — and I think it would take something drastic to make him turn it over again.
How long until Assistant Coach Toub is a head coach in the NFL?— Ryder (@Whit12KC) August 28, 2018
A: I’d give it maybe 1-2 more years. He’s definitely being groomed for a head coaching job, and he comes from a system that’s produced a fruitful coaching tree (see: Doug Pederson, Matt Nagy). With the assistant head coach designation, Toub is taking on more responsibilities and becoming a more well-rounded head coaching prospect. He’s always been involved in roster cuts, advocating for players based on how they fit in his special teams schemes, but this year, he’s even more involved in the process. Both Pederson and Nagy were offensive coordinators before they were head coaches, spending at least two seasons as the Chiefs’ OC. Toub has been with the Chiefs since 2013 as the special teams coordinator. He’s been interviewed in coaching searches before, and I think after two seasons of being an assistant head coach, he’ll be an even hotter commodity in coaching searches.
Who are the 5th and 6th receivers?— Ryder (@Whit12KC) August 28, 2018
A: I’m going to blow your mind. I don’t think the discussion is about the fifth and sixth guys, but rather the sixth and possibly seventh players. I think De’Anthony Thomas has the fifth spot locked up in that position group thanks to his return game ability. But I have this crazy thought that Reid will only keep two quarterbacks, freeing up an extra roster spot. And with so many talented receivers, I think the Chiefs could use that bonus there. I’ve been picking Gehrig Dieter to get a spot, but he has another year of practice squad eligibility left, so I think the Chiefs stash him there. I think they end up giving those final spots to Jehu Chesson and Marcus Kemp. Both have key roles on special teams, and Chesson is a recent draft pick, so they’d want to keep him around.
Call your shot. Who is your surprise cut?— Maurice Dupree (@reeceiam) August 28, 2018
A: I’m going with David Amerson. He had a good camp, but his ability on the practice field just isn’t translating to game day — and that’s an issue. With Steven Nelson healthy again and Orlando Scandrick on the team, Amerson is being pushed farther down the depth chart. I think he could get cut and the general manager Brett Veach will shop around for more corner depth.
How many OL do Chiefs keep on 53?— Ryder (@Whit12KC) August 28, 2018
A: I have them keeping eight, which I think is in line with what they’ve kept in previous season. In the updated 53-man prediction, I have Eric Fisher, Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Cameron Erving, Mitchell Schwartz, Andrew Wylie, Bryan Witzmann and Jordan Devey making the team. I know Kahlil McKenzie is a draft pick and Parker Ehinger used to be a starter, but I don’t think either makes the final roster. McKenzie isn’t quite ready to contribute yet. As a converted defensive lineman, he’s still raw at offensive line. But I think the Chiefs will want to keep him on the practice squad. Ehinger is versatile, but it seems like he’s fallen out of favor with the Chiefs after his rocky recovery from the knee injury.
Are there any plans to make a move in free agency for the secondary?— Paul Pflumm (@ppflumm) August 27, 2018
A: I don’t know about any concrete plans, but I have to think adding a player or two in the secondary is a high priority for the Chiefs. As teams cut down their rosters, I have a feeling Veach will be scouring the market for available corners and safeties to bring in.
How likely is it that Berry plays against the Chargers?— Dan Wylam (@here4thesports) August 27, 2018
A: I think it’s more likely than not that he plays. I wasn’t so sure about that a week ago, but he’s been around the team at practice, even if he’s not participating. Andy Reid said Berry would’ve been capable of playing in the Chicago preseason game if he needed to, but he was holding him out as a precaution. I think this coaching staff is being extra cautious with him to make sure he’s ready to go against the Chargers. Unless there’s a major setback, I think we’ll see him.
Still concerned with MaHomes’ camp INTs after his play so far this preseason?— James (@jc333333333) August 27, 2018
A: Concerned is a strong word for how I felt about Patrick Mahomes’ camp interceptions. Because Reid talked so much about testing the offense in camp, I wasn’t surprised Mahomes was throwing interceptions. I think his play in the preseason games shows that he still has a lot to learn as a first-year starter, but Reid is right: Mahomes doesn’t make the same mistake twice — at least the major ones. In the first preseason game, he overthrew Travis Kelce on a corner route to the left side. But in the second game, he threw a perfectly timed pass to Kelce on a corner route to the right side for a 14-yard gain. Columnist extraordinaire Vahe Gregorian wrote about Mahomes’ ability to make those crucial corrections afterward.
On a scale from 1-10, how worried are you about Sammy Watkins and his fit in this offense?— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) August 28, 2018
A: If 1 is not worried and 10 is sounding the alarm, I’m at about a 4 right now. Watkins’ development in Reid’s system has been slow, and he hasn’t shown anything spectacular in the preseason games. He has just one catch — a 15-yard gain against Chicago — on seven targets. But he’s connecting with Mahomes in practice, so that’s a sign that there’s something there. Of course, it doesn’t matter unless he’s doing it when it counts. Even so, I think he’s still catching up on the playbook and in building chemistry with Mahomes. It’s no coincidence that Mahomes has the best in-game passes to Kelce and Tyreek Hill so far. Those are guys that he knows and who thoroughly understand the offense. I think Watkins will get there, but it’s going to take time.
Brooke, your personality is shining through your work, keep it up! Can you play devils advocate and argue for putting Berry on PUP list to start the season?— Greg Adams (@G4D4MS) August 29, 2018
A: I don’t know that I can, although, there’s always the outside chance that this injury is much more serious than the Chiefs are making it out to be. Putting Berry on the PUP list to start the season would keep him out of games and practice for the first six weeks of the season. I don’t think Berry’s injury is serious enough to warrant that, but if it is, putting him on the PUP would free up a roster spot and give the Chiefs room to add more reinforcements in the secondary.
Do you think we're going to cut to 52 to pick up another CB from the cut down group?— P J Casselman (@PJCasselman) August 29, 2018
A: After the way that the cornerbacks have played in the preseason games, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen. I think that’s what I had in my final 53-man roster prediction.
Please tell me we’re keeping both Williams at Running back? And are we going to get rid of these scrub veteran corners and let the young guys have a chance?— Spence (@DiSpencer4Hire) August 28, 2018
A: I think the Chiefs only keep four running backs: Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Anthony Sherman. But! I think Darrel Williams has done enough to earn a practice squad spot. And I don’t know about getting rid of the veteran corners, but I think the rookies in the secondary like Armani Watts and Tremon Smith have the best chance of moving up in the depth chart throughout the season.
What udfa's will make the team— Ronald Widman (@azwids4) August 28, 2018
A: I think linebacker Ben Neimann has the best shot. He had a good training camp, and he followed that up with a pick-six against Atlanta. I think he’ll make the team and bump either Terrance Smith or Ukeme Eligwe off the roster. I also think wide receiver Marcus Kemp, a 2017 UDFA, will make the roster. Tight end Alex Ellis also entered the league as a UDFA in 2016, and I think he’ll end up making the initial 53-man roster with Demetrius Harris suspended for the season opener against the Chargers.
